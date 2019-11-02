Democrats Plan Political Siege on Trump’s Sunshine State Move

With his move from New York to Florida, President Donald Trump will live in a state where the political climate is warmer and the taxes are low.

But Democrats are determined to turn his personal gains into political capital, zeroing in specifically on the optics of the wealthy president doing whatever he can to avoid paying his share of the nation’s tax burden — an amount that is still a mystery due to the president’s refusal to release his tax returns.

Both the Democratic National Committee and the Florida Democratic Party plan to intensify their organizing and communication efforts to spotlight what they contend is yet another instance of corruption in the Trump administration. The DNC’s War Room will soon roll out targeted social media attacks with “hyper-localized” content specific to this issue, a source familiar with the plans said, while Democrats on the ground in Florida were on Friday morning already planning their own messaging to reach voters.