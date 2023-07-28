Democrats Say GOP Is Withholding ‘Key’ Hunter Biden Evidence
RELEASE THE TRANSCRIPT
House Dems have laid into Republicans for withholding “key evidence” from a new FBI witness who they say contradicts the GOP’s accusations against Hunter Biden. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Dem on theHouse Oversight Committee, sent a scathing letter to Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair, demanding the GOP release the witness’ interview transcript. “This failure to release a transcript is the latest in your troubling pattern of concealing key evidence in order to advance a false and distorted narrative... that has not only failed to develop any evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden but has, in fact, uncovered substantial evidence to the contrary,” Raskin wrote. But Republicans say the transcript isn’t ready yet, and is going through a “normal review” process. “Once that process has been completed, we will release it,” the GOP majority tweeted. Raskin said the interview “directly undermined” testimony from two IRS whistleblowers, who claimed the DOJ meddled in their probe into Hunter Biden.