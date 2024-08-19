Residents in downtown Chicago spotted something unique on the local Trump Tower Sunday night, as images were projected onto the skyscraper on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.

Those images, however, highlighted a very different message than the former president has been campaigning on.

“Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves” shone brightly instead, as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”

The DNC confirmed it was responsible for the brash move in a statement to the Daily Beast. Abhi Rahman, deputy communications director for the Democratic National Committee, also confirmed reporting by Rolling Stone that the group booked a room across from Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago and shone the messages on the 92-story building via a high-powered projector.

“He’s a grifter and nothing we said wasn’t the truth!” Rahman said.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.

“Tonight, everyone is seeing a preview of the contrast that will take center stage this week throughout the Democratic National Convention,” Rahman said in a statement. “Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz have proven records of delivering for working families, and now, they’re running to lead our country into a brighter future.”

The statement continued: “Donald Trump and JD Vance are running on their backwards Project 2025 agenda, which would undermine working families and take away their freedoms. This week, the entire country will witness what it looks like to unite behind hope and a clear vision for a better future, as Democrats rally behind Vice President Harris and Governor Walz. While Donald Trump and JD Vance are out for themselves, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for you.”

Rahman also took to X to post images of the projection, claiming, “While @TheDemocrats are joyfully celebrating in Chicago, residents of Chi-town are seeing a special message projected on Trump tower.”

Trump is expected to host daily briefings from the building during the convention.

Despite hours of ranting on his social media platform Truth Social Sunday night, he has yet to comment on the projections.