Democrats Want Beto O’Rourke to Stop Helping Trump

Beto O’Rourke may be able to add America’s churchgoers to the growing group of people who are mad as hell at his spontaneous political moves.

The former Texas congressman, more famously known for swears than sermons, unleashed a new crusade on Thursday night, telling CNN moderator Don Lemon during a LGBTQ town hall hosted by the network and the Human Rights Campaign that he believes religious institutions should lose their tax exempt status if they oppose gay marriage.

“There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone or any institution, any organization in America that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us," O'Rourke said.