Democrats: You’re Still Stuck With Joe Biden for Now

It wouldn’t shock me if 30 years from now, some time capsule reveals that Julián Castro was trying to help Joe Biden by basically accusing him of being senile about 35 minutes into the debate. It looked like a hit in real time, and some in the audience laughed and hooted, but it was way too much. Biden was more or less stumbling his way through the debate in the manner to which we’ve become accustomed, but Castro was over the top and and just looked mean.

It was an odd debate. All the build-up was about having the three heavyweights—Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders—on the same stage for the first time, which would surely mean that Warren and Sanders were going to lay it on Biden thick to prove that he was too much the mushy centrist and just way too old for this (even though he’s younger than Sanders, by 14 months). But they didn’t manage to lay a glove on him.

Biden still can’t complete a complex sentence without stopping himself in the middle. That Afghanistan explanation was…what?! He was incoherent sometimes. What kind of offenders shouldn’t face jail time? He said one thing but obviously meant another.