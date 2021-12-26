CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Demographic Winter’: Pope Condemns Italy’s Falling Birth Rate

    'A TRAGEDY'

    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    VINCENZO PINTO / Getty

    In his weekly address in front of St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, the Pope expressed his disappointment in Italy’s falling birth rate, or as he called it – a “demographic winter.” The Pope framed the country’s birth rate – which hit its lowest level last year since the nation’s 1861 unification – as a threat to its future wellbeing. “It seems that a lot of people have lost the wish to have children,” he said. “Lots of couples prefer to remain childless or to have one child only…It’s a tragedy…which runs counter to our families, our country and our future.” The ongoing pandemic appears to have added a new contributing factor to the country's century long population decline, which has continued into this year.

