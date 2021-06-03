Demonstrators Shout Over Andrew Yang at Campaign Stop

CHEAT SHEET
Andrew Yang’s campaign stop Thursday proved to be an unexpected surprise for the mayoral candidate, who was greeted by angry protesters at his Park Slope event following the mayoral debate. Politico reports that a few dozen members of the social justice organization New York Communities for Change showed up to the venue and shouted over Yang while he spoke, forcing him to respond to their questions on the spot. The protesters criticized Yang’s views on policing and reportedly yelled “Hedge fund mayor” and “No new cops!” as he spoke. “The biggest chant I heard was ‘No new cops’ which I think goes against what I'm hearing from most New Yorkers,” Yang was quoted saying. “I’m very clear that ‘defund the police’ is the wrong approach.”