‘Demoralized’ Staffers Say Working for Kyrsten Sinema Is Hell
TOXIC ENVIRONMENT
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s staffers have complained of a “demoralizing” work environment with massive staff turnover and deluge of phone calls from furious constituents raging about Sinema’s controversial policy stances. The moderate Democrat, who some have seen as a roadblock to some of President Joe Biden’s more progressive goals, has earned a reputation for harboring a tense work environment. Interns told Business Insider they work long hours for little pay, deal with angry callers who’ve questioned the senator’s loyalty to Biden’s agenda, and live in fear that they‘ll be fired if they make mistakes or deviate from their call scripts. “It’s probably the worst job I’ve had in my entire life,” said one person. “It kind of ruined my aspirations in politics.” One intern said they cried after a disagreement with one a top aide. “I am afraid to answer phone calls or mess up in any way for fear of my punishment," the intern wrote to her school’s internship advisor.