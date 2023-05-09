Dems Demand Lists of Harlan Crow’s Gifts to Clarence Thomas
HAND ‘EM OVER
A letter penned by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee hit billionaire and real estate mogul Harlan Crow’s desk Monday demanding he provide an itemized lists of all payments—any gifts, travel expenses, real estate transactions, and items of value exceeding $415—he gave to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his family. The requested information not only included gifts Thomas pocketed from Crow personally, but also all funds given to any Supreme Court justice or their family members from either Crow or any entity he controls. Plus, the committee wants the dates of all instances Crow gave justices VIP access to members-only clubs. Eleven members of the panel, which Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) chairs, wrote that they hoped to “identify specific shortcomings” in the court’s April “Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices.” Thomas has been taking heat for accepting payments from Crow for lavish vacations and his grandnephew’s private school tuition. The committee gave Crow two weeks to cough up the information.