Politics

Dems Mocked for ‘Bingo’ Trump Protest Signs as Memes Go Viral

HOUSE!

“The handmade signs were pitiful,” one Democratic strategist told the Daily Beast.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Democratic Party protests against Donald Trump have gone viral as memes.
C-SPAN
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMarco Rubio’s Face Tells the Story as Trump Humiliates Him in Congress Speech
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsTrump Insults and Berates His Way to Longest Address Ever
David Gardner
PoliticsHomeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insults Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
PoliticsSocial Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsTwo Liberal SCOTUS Justices Give Trump’s Speech the Cold Shoulder
William Vaillancourt