Dems Should at Least TRY Gaslighting Their Way Out of Biden’s Age Crisis

There’s nobody better at turning wins into losses than the contemporary Democratic Party, according to The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy.

With their current presidential candidate facing a crisis of confidence over his advanced age and perceived cognitive abilities, Democratic politicians and liberal media figures alike have been casting about blindly for an alternative—any alternative. It’s a fool’s errand, Moodie and Levy agree.

“I would love for Democrats to show just half of the, I don’t know, the commitment to their candidate, the way that Republicans are committed to a felon and an alleged rapist,” Moodie said. “I don't understand why we can’t gaslight our way out of this the way that the Republican party does all the time.”

Then, The New Abnormal catches up with decorated CNN correspondent Elle Reeve, who shares some of the findings from her new book: Black Pill: How I Witnessed the Darkest Corners of the Internet Come to Life, Poison Society, and Capture American Politics.

“What has been most disturbing to me after a decade of reporting on [the far-right movement] is the little ways in which their ideas trickle into mainstream culture,” Reeve said. “Whether it’s a little bit of sexism, a little bit of eugenics… We are seeing a lot of guys in Silicon Valley echoing some of the fascism, some of the stuff I read in posts by teenagers on 4chan 10 years ago.”

Plus! A conversation with Samhita Mukhopadhyay about her recent book, The Myth of Making It: A Workplace Reckoning.

