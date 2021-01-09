Dems to Introduce Impeachment Article on Monday After 180 Reps Sign On
HISTORIC
House Democrats will introduce articles of impeachment for President Trump on Monday after the number of cosponsors reached 180, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We will introduce the Article of Impeachment this Monday during the House’s pro forma session,” he said. Reps. Lieu, David Cicilline (D-RI) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) began drafting articles shortly after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building in an insurrection that left five people dead. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinate branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States,” a draft of the articles obtained by The Daily Beast read. Monday will mark almost a year since Trump was last impeached in the House, and at that point he will only have nine days left in office.