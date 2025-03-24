Cheat Sheet
Joe Rogan Says He’s Skipping UFC Event in Canada as Trump’s Trade War Rages
GO AHEAD, THEN
William Vaillancourt
Published 03.24.25 9:36PM EDT 
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan YouTube

Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, is boycotting America’s northern neighbor in support of the president’s ongoing trade war. Rogan announced on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that he wouldn’t be commentating UFC 315 in Montreal in May—adding that he would prefer to go to Russia than Canada. “I don’t go to Canada anymore,” said Rogan, who claimed that he would “rather go to Russia.” The Canadian government, he added, is “terrible,” but “the Canadian people are awesome.” Rogan’s choice for president not only has been putting tariffs on Canadian imports, but has repeatedly fantasized about the country becoming the “51st state,” and has pejoratively referred to now-former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “governor.” In addition to supporting the acquisition of Canada, Rogan has called for the U.S. to seize Mexico as well. “I say we let Mexico in, too,” Rogan captioned a January post by Trump claiming that the U.S. absorbing Canada would form a “great” nation.

Read it at YouTube

2
Pete Buttigieg Unloads Expletive-Laden Rant After Trump Admin’s War Plans Leak
NOT IMPRESSED
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 03.24.25 8:21PM EDT 
Pete Buttigieg.
Pete Buttigieg. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

Former Democratic U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was stunned by the revelations from The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who revealed on Monday that he was accidentally added to a group chat with some of the Trump administration’s top national security officials, in which they discussed war plans that were likely classified. Using an expletive to express his fury over the report, Buttigieg wrote in a post on X: “From an operational security perspective, this is the highest level of f---up imaginable.” The 43-year-old Navy veteran added: “These people cannot keep America safe.” In his report, Goldberg described how he was apparently added to a group chat on Signal by national security adviser Mike Waltz. Also included were Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The members were seemingly unaware of Goldberg’s presence in the text group as they discussed strikes against the Houthi militant group in Yemen. A White House National Security Council spokesperson said Monday the messages appeared to be “authentic.”

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season
A STEP ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Women's Antora 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

3
‘White Lotus’ Stars React to the Show’s Viral Incest Scene
DON’T JUDGE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.24.25 5:18PM EDT 
Published 03.24.25 5:16PM EDT 
The White Lotus Season 3.
Fabio Lovino/HBO

It’s not really an HBO show if there isn’t a viral sex scene, and for The White Lotus that truism rung particularly true Sunday night thanks to brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola) who got a little bit too handsy during a wild threesome. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Monday, Schwarzenegger defended the show’s decision to include such a scandalous sex scene, explaining that director Mike White was evidently trying to achieve a greater effect beyond shock value. “There’s some sensationalism, but then there’s also the stuff behind the wall of the character and what he’s dealing with in the conflict of what just happened,” Schwarzenegger said. “There’s always more than what just meets the eye of the shock value on the screen.” Nivola also added, “We really trusted Mike ... There’s always a very shocking, crazy, intense moment in every season. It’s never just for the sake of being shocking, it always serves the story.” He continued, “And that [incest] scene is really the inciting incident for where our relationship goes next. It’s a great storytelling tactic. Going into this, we really trusted Mike because he’s a f***ing bada** and a genius.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

4
Trump’s Least Favorite Portrait Is Coming Down After His Tantrum
'TRULY THE WORST'
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.24.25 8:16PM EDT 
President Donald Trump and his portrait at the Colorado State Capitol
Getty/President Donald Trump via Truth Social

President Donald Trump’s “worst” portrait is coming down. Just a day after the president complained about a portrait of him hanging at the Colorado State Capitol, Republican leaders in the state’s legislature moved to have the painting taken down, according to The Associated Press. Trump threw a Truth Social tantrum Sunday night over a portrait produced by artist Sarah Boardman for the state’s Hall of Presidential Portraits: “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.” Trump called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to take the portrait down. Republican Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen said he asked for Trump’s portrait to be brought down and replaced with one “that depicts his contemporary likeness.” Colorado House Democrats said “If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that’s up to them.” The portrait went up in August 2019 after former Colorado Senate President Kevin Grantham set up a fundraiser to get it made.

Read it at The Associated Press

Womanizer’s New 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator Is Peak Orgasm Innovation
‘ORGASMS FOR ALL’
Scouted Staff
Updated 03.23.25 4:25AM EDT 
Published 03.22.25 7:17PM EDT 
Womanizer Enhance
Womanizer.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are a number of reasons you may not orgasm on your own or with a partner. Sometimes, it doesn’t hurt to enlist the help of a premium sex toy. Our current favorite? Womanizer’s newly launched Enhance 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator. The Womanizer Enhance is a two-in-one clitoral stimulator that uses Pleasure Air Technology and added We-Vibes for next-level pleasure.

Whether you prefer gentle waves, powerful pulses, or a mix of both, this device has it all. You can choose from one of 10 levels of air intensity, vibration intensity, and vibration patterns so you can make it customizable to your specific needs—that’s over 1,000 sensation combinations. Plus, the Enhance’s waterproof, silicone body-safe broadhead offers stimulation over a wider area for better contact and even deeper stimulation.

Womanizer Enhance 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator
Down From $149
See At Womanizer$129

In an external study with the Berlin Institute for Innovation with over 100 testers, 100 percent of testers had an orgasm with Womanizer Enhance. That’s pretty impressive, right? One reviewer called it “innovative, intense, individual, and really good.” Another tester said, “So far, [it’s] the best product I have ever used.” The Womanizer Enhance is available in three colors (lilac, black, and vibrant pink) and comes with a magnetic charger for easy charging.

Best of all, from now until April 30, you can save 14 percent off sitewide with the code AFF-DAILYBEAST. With this promotion, you can snag the Womanizer Enhance for only $129, down from its original price tag of $149.

5

Dems Use Tulsi Gabbard’s Own Words Against Her After Massive War Plan Leak

CIRCLING BACK…
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.24.25 7:28PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Former U.S. Representative from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard speaks during an appearance on "Here's The Deal With Kellyanne" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Democrats dug up old pronouncements by the Trump administration’s national security officials after top-secret war plans landed in a journalist’s inbox in a stunning leak. Just 10 days ago, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard scorched intelligence leaks on X: “Politically motivated leaks undermine our national security and the trust of the American people, and will not be tolerated,” she said. “Any unauthorized release of classified information is a violation of the law and will be treated as such.” After The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg revealed Monday that he was accidentally added to a group chat of top national security officials—including Gabbard—discussing strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, Democratic Senator Tina Smith reposted Gabbard’s threat with the caption: “Circling back on this…” The X account for Democrats in the House Foreign Affairs Committee also resurrected a post by National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, who inadvertently added Goldberg to the group chat. “Biden’s sitting National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent Top Secret messages to Hillary Clinton’s private account,” Waltz wrote in June 2023. “And what did DOJ do about it? Not a damn thing.” House Democrats reposted Waltz’s remarks with emojis of a fist, the U.S. flag, and a fire, mocking a message he sent to the group chat after the strikes were carried out. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine reposted The Atlantic story with a brief comment: “But her emails…”

6
Maine Governor Slams Trump Over His Demand for a ‘Full Throated Apology’
STANDING STRONG
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.24.25 5:03PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) challenges U.S. President Donald Trump over trans women in sports as Trump addresses a meeting of governors at the White House on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) challenges U.S. President Donald Trump over trans women in sports as Trump addresses a meeting of governors at the White House on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Maine Gov. Janet Mills bit back at President Donald Trump on Monday, following his weekend demand that she issue a “full throated apology” for publicly challenging him, the Bangor Daily News reported. In response to his demand, the Democratic governor said she stands for “the rule of law” at an event in Bangor. “If the current occupant of the White House wants to protect women and girls, he should start by protecting the women and teenage girls who are suffering miscarriages and dying because they can’t get basic, life-saving health care in states across this country,” Mills said. “If he truly cares about women and girls and people of this country, let’s see the economic plan. Let’s see the health care plan. Let’s see the education plan.” In February, Mills clashed with the president during a governors' meeting at the White House. When threatened with federal funding cuts over a trans athlete ban, the governor retorted, “see you in court.” The president’s rant on TruthSocial claimed that “While the State of Maine has apologized for their Governor’s strong, but totally incorrect, statement about men playing in women’s sports while at the White House House Governor’s Conference, we have not heard from the Governor herself, and she is the one that matters in such cases,” adding: “Therefore, we need a full throated apology from the Governor herself, and a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again, before this case can be settled.” Mills is the first female governor and former attorney general of Maine.

Read it at Bangor Daily News

7
Postmaster General Resigns After Five Years
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.24.25 5:53PM EDT 
Published 03.24.25 5:51PM EDT 
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations and Federal Workforce hearing on Capitol Hill May 17, 2023 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations and Federal Workforce hearing on Capitol Hill May 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigned from his role Monday, ending a five-year tenure and naming Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino as his interim replacement. “I believe strongly that the organization is well positioned and capable of carrying forward and fully implementing the many strategies and initiatives that comprise our transformation and modernization,” DeJoy said in a statement, according to The Washington Post. “I have been working closely with the Deputy Postmaster General to prepare for this transition.” The 75th postmaster general, DeJoy’s departure comes weeks after he reached an agreement with Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to streamline cost-cutting efforts at the agency, according to Time magazine. President Donald Trump has also floated the idea of merging the U.S. Postal Service with the Commerce Department, while Musk has said that he believes the postal service should be privatized. Both actions would have to pass through Congress for approval.

Read it at The Washington Post

Multiple Bombs Found at Tesla Showroom in Texas
SCARY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.24.25 2:28PM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 18: Investigators look over the scene at a Tesla Collision Center after an individual used incendiary devices to set several vehicles on fire on March 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 18: Investigators look over the scene at a Tesla Collision Center after an individual used incendiary devices to set several vehicles on fire on March 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Austin Police Department found “incendiary devices” at a Tesla dealership in North Austin on Monday, Fox 7 reported. Officials responded to a call at about 8:04 a.m. local time in relation to the suspicious devices at the Austin Tesla dealership. On arrival, the police called in the APD Bomb Squad to investigate the devices that were later identified as designed to cause fires. The security incident follows backlash faced by the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company. Those opposed to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) boss’ work alongside President Donald Trump seem to have succumbed to targeting Telsa cars and property across the nation. The Austin incident follows a case in which five Tesla vehicles were scorched at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas. Following this March 18 occurrence, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department noted that it “was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility.” The very same incident also prompted U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to call the attacks “nothing short of domestic terrorism.” The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also weighed in, blaming Democrats for the “heinous violence.” The president and Musk have even claimed that the alleged vandalism is coordinated. That said, last week, enforcement officials and domestic extremism experts said they didn’t find any evidence that the recent series of attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations were planned.

Read it at Fox 7 Austin

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 03.20.25 1:07PM EDT 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
See At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-sided printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

Maria Shriver Opens Up on ‘Brutal’ Divorce From Arnold Schwarzenegger
TELL ALL
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.24.25 2:44PM EDT 
Published 03.24.25 2:30PM EDT 
Maria Shriver is seen on stage during the Natural Products Expo West 2025 held at the Anaheim Convention Center on March 5, 2025 in Anaheim, California.
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

In a new book, Maria Shriver shares how her life took a “brutal” turn after her 25-year marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger ended, People reports. The 69-year-old former first lady of California once had it good—as an NBC anchor, a Kennedy, and wife to the Austrian bodybuilder. In I Am Maria, out April 1, Shriver divulges her initial fascination with her ex-husband. “Thirty-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger looked and sounded different from anyone I’d ever met. My attraction to him was instantaneous,” she wrote, adding: “My family was shocked. No one understood my relationship with Arnold. After all, Arnold was a Republican, a bodybuilder, and he wanted to be a movie star. He lived in a two-bedroom apartment and wore a Speedo.” Then her life came to a screeching halt in 2011. Her father, Sargent Shriver, passed away two years after the death of her mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, and her marriage to the actor and former Republican governor ended after she discovered he’d fathered a son with their housekeeper. Following her divorce, Shriver, who shares four children with Schwarzenegger—Katherine, 35, Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27—writes that she was “consumed with grief and wracked with confusion, anger, fear, sadness, and anxiety.” She also writes, “I was unsure now of who I was, where I belonged. Honestly, it was brutal, and I was terrified,” adding, “As I sat on my hotel room floor in the dark, alone with tears streaming down my face, I thought to myself: Maria, this doesn’t have to be the end of you.”

Read it at People

‘Return of the Mack’ Singer Mark Morrison Arrested After Restaurant Fracas
GRAND RETURN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.24.25 1:19PM EDT 
Singer Mark Morrison at the Hell Raisers Handbook TV series launch party at Elysium on London's Regent Street. (Photo by Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

“Return of the Mack” singer Mark Morrison has been charged with battery after a run in with the manager of a high-end restaurant in Florida, according to TMZ. The pop star, who has a long history of brushes with the law, reportedly pushed the manager of Le Bar à Vin in Palm Beach on his upper body during a disagreement over an event Morrison had apparently booked, to be hosted at the venue. Witnesses reportedly jumped in after the argument became physical. TMZ also obtained a photo, purportedly showing the English singer, 52, in cuffs. Morrison was reportedly released Sunday morning after posting $1,000 bond. In 1999 The Guardian called Morrison the “baddest boy in pop,” after he sent a lookalike to finish community service for him after he violated an order imposed in 1995 for his part in a brawl in which a man died. He laid low in Barbados for a month and was arrested upon his return to England.

