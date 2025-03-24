Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, is boycotting America’s northern neighbor in support of the president’s ongoing trade war. Rogan announced on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that he wouldn’t be commentating UFC 315 in Montreal in May—adding that he would prefer to go to Russia than Canada. “I don’t go to Canada anymore,” said Rogan, who claimed that he would “rather go to Russia.” The Canadian government, he added, is “terrible,” but “the Canadian people are awesome.” Rogan’s choice for president not only has been putting tariffs on Canadian imports, but has repeatedly fantasized about the country becoming the “51st state,” and has pejoratively referred to now-former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “governor.” In addition to supporting the acquisition of Canada, Rogan has called for the U.S. to seize Mexico as well. “I say we let Mexico in, too,” Rogan captioned a January post by Trump claiming that the U.S. absorbing Canada would form a “great” nation.
