Dems Storm Out of Testy Confirmation Hearing for DeSantis’ Mad Doc
HOPELESS
Florida Democrats refused to participate in a vote to confirm Joseph Ladapo on Wednesday, walking out of the hearing for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pick for surgeon general. Ladapo, a vax skeptic who previously refused to mask up around a cancer-suffering lawmaker, declined to answer many questions from Democrats during the testy hearing before a Senate committee. He repeatedly refused to say if he regretted the way he treated Sen. Tina Polsky while she was undergoing cancer treatment. He also refused to give a “yes” or “no” answer on whether COVID vaccines are effective. “We don’t feel that we’re getting any answers,” Sen. Lauren Book said. “The Florida Senate Democrats in this committee now are going to abstain, walk out and come back when we have more business.” Dems are in the minority in the committee so their votes are inconsequential but Republicans nonetheless pushed a vote through quickly while they were out of the room. The full Senate will vote at a later date.