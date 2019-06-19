Alaska Teen Accused of Killing Friend for $9 Million Now Faces Child-Porn Charges

A teenager from Alaska who was already facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly carrying out a plot to kill her best friend for $9 million is now also accused of sharing child-pornography videos. Denali Brehmer, 18, allegedly killed Cynthia Hoffman, 19, after her alleged co-conspirator posed as a millionaire online and offered Brehmer at least $9 million to murder Hoffman and send him footage of the killing. The alleged co-conspirator, Darin Schilmiller, also allegedly directed Brehmer to sexually assault an “8- or 9-year-old” and a 15-year-old and send videos to him. Brehmer told investigators she did, and they recovered a video of the 15-year-old. Bryan Shroder, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska, warned parents: “For all of the good the internet can do, it can be a dark place and parents would be wise to monitor the activity of their children online.”