‘Denim Dad’ Arrested Over Alleged Role in Jan. 6 ‘Heave-Ho Line’
FAFO
A Kentucky man who once sued his local school district for not letting his 5-year-old daughter skip first grade was arrested Tuesday on four federal counts over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Barry Saturday, a two-time unsuccessful candidate for Lexington City Council, was part of the “heave-ho” line of Trump fans engaged in a “violent, unified push” against a battery of outmanned police officers at the end of the building’s Lower West Terrace tunnel, according to a complaint charging him with civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a capitol building. The FBI tracked Saturday down using a combination of security video, news footage, and facial recognition tools, the complaint states. Online sleuths dubbed Saturday “#DenimDad” after IDing him earlier this month. Saturday does not yet have an attorney listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Tuesday.