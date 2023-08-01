CHEAT SHEET
    A screenshot of security footage showing Barry Saturday in the crowd of rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

    U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

    A Kentucky man who once sued his local school district for not letting his 5-year-old daughter skip first grade was arrested Tuesday on four federal counts over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Barry Saturday, a two-time unsuccessful candidate for Lexington City Council, was part of the “heave-ho” line of Trump fans engaged in a “violent, unified push” against a battery of outmanned police officers at the end of the building’s Lower West Terrace tunnel, according to a complaint charging him with civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a capitol building. The FBI tracked Saturday down using a combination of security video, news footage, and facial recognition tools, the complaint states. Online sleuths dubbed Saturday “#DenimDad” after IDing him earlier this month. Saturday does not yet have an attorney listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Tuesday.

    Read it at U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
