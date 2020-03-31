Doctor Who Met Putin Days Ago Tests Positive for COVID-19, Reports Say

Read it at The Moscow Times
A high-profile Russian doctor who came face-to-face with President Vladimir Putin last week has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to reports from Russian state media. The head doctor of the Kommunark hospital in Moscow, Denis Protsenko, met Putin last Tuesday when the Russian president visited the facility wearing a bright yellow hazmat suit. The Russian news agency TASS reported that Protesenko’s positive diagnosis was revealed by the network Russia-24 on Monday. The Moscow Times reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s response to the report, who said Putin is being regularly tested and that “everything is OK.”