Denise Richards opened up about the alleged abuse she endured from Aaron Phypers, her estranged husband. The 54-year-old TV personality delivered testimony in court Tuesday regarding the temporary restraining order she was granted in July against her ex-husband. She is now seeking a permanent restraining order.

The two married in September 2018 in a ceremony that was featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025 claiming irreconcilable differences.

Richards says she initiated their split on July 4 and claimed her husband “got very angry at me and volatile, he got very close to me. I had just recovered from a full facelift, and I still had stitches behind my ears, and I felt extremely vulnerable.”

Richards’ legal claims included allegations that her estranged husband caused her “at least three concussions.” After physical altercations, she complained of “very painful” headaches, “constant throbbing,” feeling “off balance,” and nauseated. She said that the injuries were detected using equipment at Phypers’ wellness center. “He scanned me, and it showed up that I had a concussion,” she testified.

Richards said there were three separate incidents that led to her concussions. First, on January 17, 2022, she alleges Phypers gave her a black eye. Second, sometime between March and May 2022, she claimed he “slammed [me] up against the concrete wall and my head hit it” at his wellness center. And the third incident, she said, took place in April 2025 in a Chicago hotel: “He was squeezing my head so hard” and “picked my head up... felt like he was crushing my skull,” she recalled.

Superior Court of California; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Richards further testified that Phypers was not a licensed medical professional and could not properly diagnose injuries. She became emotional when she stated, “He’s almost killed me so many damn times.” She also alleged that after incidents of violence or threats, he would cry and attempt to make amends by promising to get help—“none of which ever happened.”