Denise Richards’ Estranged Husband Makes Cheating Accusations
Aaron Phypers is not taking things sitting down. The estranged husband of Denise Richards hit back at his wife’s abuse allegations by sharing his side of the story. In an interview with TMZ, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims the bust-up that sparked their ongoing divorce proceedings began over suspicions that Richards was having an affair. Phypers claims he found messages between his wife and another man—including swapped selfies, goodnight wishes, and surreptitious hotel hook-up plans—on Richards’ laptop. However, the couple decided to work through the issue until, Phypers claims, he confronted Richards about his missing phone. The confrontation turned physical and he later found the device smashed, something he says Richards did to destroy evidence he had taken of her alleged infidelity. Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, while Richards obtained a temporary restraining order against him this week. In court submissions, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claimed Phypers was physically abusive throughout their relationship and shared a photo of herself with a severe black eye. Phypers has denied all of Richards’ claims and, despite everything, has said that he still loves her and hopes she gets the help she needs.