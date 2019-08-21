CHEAT SHEET
COLD AS ICE
Denmark Cannot Believe Trump Snub: ‘Reality Surpasses Imagination’
Danish politicians expressed dismay and incredulity Wednesday over the cancellation of Donald Trump’s state visit scheduled for early September over Denmark’s refusal to sell Greenland to the U.S. Trump had planned to travel to the NATO country to discuss much more than the fantasy land purchase, but after the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the idea of buying Greenland absurd, Trump, apparently with hurt feelings, said he would not be able to make the trip after all. Danish lawmakers have not minced words over the icy incident. “It shows why we now more than ever should consider [fellow] European Union countries as our closest allies,” Morten Ostergaard, Danish Social Liberal Party leader said, according to Reuters. “The man is unpredictable. Reality surpasses imagination.”