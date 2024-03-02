Conservative Party Leader, 52, Dead From Brain Hemorrhage
SHOCK DEATH
The leader of Denmark’s Conservative People’s Party died Saturday after suffering a brain hemorrhage, Reuters reported. 52-year-old Soren Pape Poulsen, who was the first gay leader of a major political party in Denmark, collapsed during a party meeting and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. “He collapsed in the middle of what he had devoted his life to... the last thing he experienced was a big round of applause from his party colleagues,” his party said in a statement, according to Reuters. Pape Poulsen married Josue Medina Vasquez in Dec. 2021 after having known him since 2013. However, in Sept. 2022 the pair announced they were separating after it emerged Vazquez was neither Jewish nor related to the president of the Dominican Republican as he claimed and which Pape Poulsen had spoken about publicly.