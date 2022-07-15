Danish Rollercoaster Shut Down After 14-Year-Old’s Horrific Death

Read it at Associated Press
The Cobraen (Cobra) rollercoaster at Denmark’s Tivoli Friheden amusement park is getting shut down after a 14-year-old girl died on the ride Thursday when a cart came off the rails. Another 13-year-old boy injured his hands, the Associated Press reported. The bottom back two seats of the coaster were hanging “under the wagon train,” park manager Henrik Ragborg Olsen said. “There is no doubt that that the ride will be shut down and torn apart,” Olsen told local newspaper Aarhus Stiftstidende.