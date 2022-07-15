CHEAT SHEET
    Danish Rollercoaster Shut Down After 14-Year-Old’s Horrific Death

    Alan Halaly

    Breaking News Intern

    Ritzau Scanpix/Mikkel Berg Pedersenvia/Reuters

    The Cobraen (Cobra) rollercoaster at Denmark’s Tivoli Friheden amusement park is getting shut down after a 14-year-old girl died on the ride Thursday when a cart came off the rails. Another 13-year-old boy injured his hands, the Associated Press reported. The bottom back two seats of the coaster were hanging “under the wagon train,” park manager Henrik Ragborg Olsen said. “There is no doubt that that the ride will be shut down and torn apart,” Olsen told local newspaper Aarhus Stiftstidende.

