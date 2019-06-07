Remains Found in Oregon Home Are Those of Missing Mouseketeer Dennis Day

A body found in April in the Oregon home of one of the original members of the The Mickey Mouse Club was confirmed to be former Mouseketeer Dennis Day, The Oregonian reports. Day, who had been reported missing on July 15, 2018, was found by police in the home he shared with his husband. “The cause of death is under investigation by the Oregon State Police so we will not be making any comments or answering any questions at this time,” Day’s niece wrote in a Facebook post. “We are truly thankful to all of you for your love and support.” Day, who was 76 when he died, appeared on the original 1950s run of the The Mickey Mouse Club show. Day’s husband, Ernest “Ernie” Caswell, reported him missing last summer, but Caswell suffers from memory loss and was in the hospital at the time. Police found Day’s car along the Oregon coast on July 26 and discovered he left his dog with a friend before he disappeared. His family says they were not notified about the missing person’s case until six months after Day disappeared.