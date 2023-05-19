Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Names His 2024 Campaign Manager
‘EASY DECISION’
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appointed former Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) to manage his 2024 presidential campaign, according to NBC News. Former Cleveland mayor turned Fox News contributor Kucinich, who will presumably draw on his own experiences of unsuccessfully running for the White House in 2004 and 2008 in his work with RFK Jr., said it was “an easy decision” to join up with his friend’s race. “We’re looking at a campaign that could change America,” Kucinich told NBC News, calling Kennedy “everything the American people would want in a president and more.” Kucinich also defended RFK Jr.’s outspoken anti-vaccine activism, saying Kennedy has “been an environmental attorney for 40 years, and he raised questions about the safety of some [vaccines].” “He’s not anti-vaccine,” Kucinich inexplicably added.