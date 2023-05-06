Teen Offered a Record $10M in Scholarships Picks His College

Read it at CNN
The New Orleans high school student who broke a record by racking up $10 million in college scholarship offers and 185 acceptances is headed for the Ivy League. Dennis “Maliq” Barnes, 16, will attend Cornell University and study computer science. “I would like to get away from New Orleans. I love my city, but I do want to venture out and experience new things and see the new things that I haven’t seen before,” he said. Barnes has a 4.98 grade point average and 27 college credits under his belt.