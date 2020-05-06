Dennis Ruhnke, Retired Kansas Farmer Who Sent Gov. Cuomo an N-95 Mask, Awarded Honorary Degree

Read it at CNN
A retired farmer who sent a protective mask to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to pass on to a medical worker has been awarded an honorary degree from his state. Dennis Ruhnke’s action was saluted by Cuomo as “humanity at its best” after he sent the governor a medical grade N-95 face mask—one of five he had left over from his farming days. “If you could, would you please give this mask to a nurse or doctor in your state?” read the March letter. It later emerged that Ruhnke had been two credits shy of earning his degree in 1971 when his father passed away, and he left school to look after his mother and the family farm. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas State University President Richard Myers presented Ruhnke with a bachelor’s degree Tuesday during a ceremony. “Dennis’ kindness and lifelong career in agriculture make him more than qualified to receive a degree,” Kelly said in a Facebook post.