Dentist on Trial Over Protein Shake Murder Plot Learns Fate

A dentist accused of killing his wife by systematically putting poison in her protein shakes has been sentenced to life in prison.

Earlier Wednesday, a jury found James Craig, 47, of Aurora, Colorado, guilty of first-degree murder and five other charges, including solicitation to commit first-degree murder for asking a fellow inmate to kill the lead investigator in his case.

Prosecutors in the trial had accused Craig of poisoning his wife, Angela, by lacing her protein shakes with arsenic, over 10 days in March 2023.

James and Angela Craig had been married for 23 years and shared six children when she died. Investigators alleged her husband killed her after having an affair with an orthodontist in Austin, Texas Angela Craig/Facebook

When those efforts failed, the dentist allegedly administered a fatal dose of cyanide through Angela’s IV during her third visit to the hospital for dizziness and headaches, according to KCRA.

Angela’s condition quickly worsened and the 43-year-old mother of six was placed on life support, before being declared brain-dead on March 18, 2023. Craig was arrested hours later.

An autopsy showed Angela had ingested lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient in over-the-counter eyedrops, according to 9News. Arsenic poisoning was listed as a “significant condition” related to her death.

An arrest affidavit included screenshots of James Craig’s search history for various poisonous substances Colorado Judicial Branch

During the three-week trial, prosecutors claimed that Craig killed his wife due to worsening financial troubles and an affair he was having with a Texas orthodontist, Fox News reported. The defense suggested Angela may have taken her own life, while acknowledging the couple’s rocky 23-year marriage.

Investigators found a troubling browsing history on Craig’s office computer, finding searches such as “How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human” and “Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy?” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The computer also showed online orders for different forms of poison, and Craig allegedly had a canister of deadly potassium cyanide delivered to his office.

According to the arrest affidavit, co-workers at Craig's office had grown suspicious of the dentist and found invoices for potassium cyanide. Colorado Judicial Branch

Prosecutors also accused Craig of trying to cover up the killing by asking his teenage daughter and fellow jail inmates to fake evidence and testimony. He allegedly asked his daughter to create a deepfake video that would show her mother asking for the chemicals in order to stage her death as a suicide.

It took the Arapahoe County jury around nine hours to make a decision, 9News reported. The jury found Craig guilty on first-degree murder, two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of solicitation to commit first-degree perjury, and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

He was found not guilty on one lesser charge of manslaughter.

Judge Shay Whitaker sentenced Craig to life without the possibility of parole—the mandatory sentence for a first-degree murder conviction—immediately after the trial’s conclusion.

Colorado does not have the death penalty.