Dentist Was Having Affair as He Poisoned Wife to Death, Cops Allege

A Colorado dentist accused of fatally poisoning his wife had been trading “intimate” and “sexually explicit” emails with an orthodontist in Austin, Texas, who had flown into town to see him while his spouse was sick in the hospital, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.

James Toliver Craig had a canister of deadly potassium cyanide delivered to his office two days before 43-year-old Angela Craig died of suspected cyanide poisoning, according to the affidavit, which contains disturbing new details about the days before the mother of six’s murder.

Craig had searched online for “buy Oleander,” a poisonous plant, “how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human,” and “Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy?” and accessed an article titled: “6 Deadly ‘Undetectable’ Poisons (and How to Detect Them),” the affidavit states, noting that a shipment of arsenic had been delivered to Craig’s house on March 4. (Craig also ordered $330 worth of oleander from a scientific research company, which was intercepted by police, it says.)

Remarkably, this wasn’t the first time Craig had tried to poison his wife, Angela, according to the affidavit. Her sister told cops the 45-year-old “had multiple affairs with several women… had been addicted to pornography since he was a teenager, and drugged Angela approximately five to six years ago,” it states.

“Angela told [her sister] that James drugged her (an unknown drug) because he planned to go into their bathroom and give himself a lethal injection of something and commit suicide,” the affidavit continues. “James told Angela he drugged her so she wouldn't find him nor be able to save him, which would give the lethal drugs time to kill him.”

Craig and Angela, 43, were having marital problems, and Craig “was on the verge of bankruptcy” for a second time, according to the affidavit. Angela told her sister “several times over the past 16 years that she was going to leave James but said that James always convinced her to stay,” the affidavit states. “Angela told [her sister] that James had ‘run the dental office into the ground’ and that their finances were dire. Angela complained to [her sister] that James recently traveled to Las Vegas, where she said he gambled away over $2,000.”

On Wednesday, Craig drove Angela to an Aurora hospital, telling medical staff that his wife was suffering from headaches and dizziness, which family members said she had been complaining about for some time. But she almost immediately took a turn for the worse, and was declared medically brain dead a short time later, Aurora police said in a statement on Sunday.

The two had discussed her symptoms previously, with Craig playing the part of a dutifully concerned husband, according to text messages included in the affidavit.

After Angela’s sudden death, a longtime friend and business partner of Craig’s told investigators he thought Angela had been poisoned, according to the affidavit.

On March 6, Craig told the practice’s office manager that he would be receiving a package and told her not to open it, the affidavit states.

On March 13, a package arrived. Another employee had opened it, and the office manager decided to take a peek. Inside, she found “a bio-hazard sticker and what said ‘Potassium Cyanide’ on a circular canister,” the affidavit continues.

The office manager sealed up the package, and googled “potassium cyanide.” She then realized that Angela’s symptoms seemed to match those of cyanide poisoning. On March 15, when the office manager heard that Angela was in the hospital, she called a colleague, who notified Craig’s business partner—who was on the way to the hospital to lend moral support to Craig—about the package. When he arrived, Craig’s business partner “spoke with one of the attending nurses regarding his suspicion that Angela was the possible victim of poisoning,” the affidavit goes on.

He told the nurse that Craig had recently ordered potassium cyanide for their dental practice, but that “there was no medical reason or purpose” to do so.

“As a mandatory reporter, the nurse called the police, and an investigation ensued,” the affidavit states.

A short time later, Craig called his business partner and said he had “heard some disturbing information,” asking if the other man “had said anything to the hospital staff.”

He said he knew about the package, to which Craig replied it was “a ring for Angela and that he wanted to surprise her.” The business partner told Craig he knew it wasn’t a ring, and asked why he would buy potassium cyanide, according to the affidavit.

“James eventually recanted and admitted the package contained Potassium Cyanide but claimed that Angela asked him to order it,” the affidavit continues, stating that Craig claimed to his business partner that Angela had been suicidal.

“James claimed that Angela couldn't order the Potassium Cyanide because she didn't have the proper credentials. James told [his business partner] he ordered the Potassium Cyanide, but he ‘didn’t think she [Angela] would actually take it.’ James described the situation as being similar to a game of ‘chicken.’ At that point, [Craig’s business partner] told James to stop talking and get a lawyer.”