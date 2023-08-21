Dentist Who Killed Wife on African Safari Handed Life Sentence
JUST DESERTS
A wealthy Denver dentist found guilty by a federal jury last year of fatally shooting his wife on a 2016 hunting trip to Zambia and then collecting an insurance payout was sentenced on Monday to life in prison. The Associated Press reported that Larry Rudolph was also handed over $15 million in penalties. Prosecutors argued that Rudolph had killed Bianca, his wife of 34 years, to cash in on nearly $4.9 million in insurance benefits. “The murder was the culmination of a lifetime spent seeking domination and control over others through wealth and power,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. At trial, they alleged that Rudolph and his longtime girlfriend, Lori Milliron, plotted the murder together. Milliron was sentenced to a 17-year prison term in June. Prior to his murder and wire fraud conviction last August, Rudolph repeatedly proclaimed his innocence, testifying at one point, “I absolutely did not shoot my wife. I did not murder my wife for insurance. I did not murder my wife to be with Lori Milliron or anyone else.” His lawyers plan to appeal his conviction, according to the AP.