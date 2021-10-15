Texas High School Students Stage Walkout After Alleged Rape on Campus
‘WE BELIEVE YOU!’
Students at a Denton, Texas, high school staged a walkout Friday after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus. A 17-year-old boy has been accused in the alleged attack. The walkout saw more than 100 students and parents protest outside Denton Guyer High School, with some carrying signs with phrases such as, “Blame Rapists for Rape,” and, “We Believe You!” A video from a Denton Record-Chronicle reporter showed students accusing the school’s administration, including Principal Shaun Perry, of not doing enough to prevent the alleged assault on campus, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Perry, for his part, had written a letter to parents Thursday urging students to remain in class. “A key part of Guyer High School’s reputation is built on the accomplishments of our students and staff,” Perry wrote. “How we treat one another, including in person and online, also plays a part in that reputation.”
No arrests have been made yet, but police are investigating the rape allegation. “Should any charges be filed at the conclusion of the investigation, we would be sure to put out a release given the attention this case has gotten,” a Denton Police spokesperson told WFAA.