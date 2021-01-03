Denver Broncos Hall of Fame RB Floyd Little Dies After Battling Cancer
NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little died on Friday at the age of 78. He had been battling cancer since May of last year. Little played for the Denver Broncos for nine seasons in the 1960s. A beloved member on and off the field, Little brought renown to a team that was struggling at the time. He scored 43 touchdowns during his NFL career.
In his retirement, Little continued to mentor younger athletes by working at his alma mater Syracuse University, where he was a three-time All-American. NFL commissioner Roger Goddell said he was “so fortunate to know Floyd,” in a statement released Saturday. “Whenever he represented the Broncos at the annual NFL Draft, others immediately sought to greet him and his genuine excitement of being with his fellow Legends and his pride and passion for the Broncos was unmistakable.”