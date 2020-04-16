Super Bowl MVP Von Miller Tests Positive for COVID-19
Denver Broncos’ star linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The MVP of Super Bowl 50 is expected to address the public Friday, according to NFL.com. Until then, according to his agent, “he’s at home resting and in good spirits.” The Broncos said in a statement that Miller got tested after experiencing “flu-like symptoms” and decided to go public “to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.” Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen became the first NFL player to disclose a positive diagnosis, the day before Miller. The NFL has taken countermeasures against the virus, including planning to broadcast its upcoming draft remotely, though some players are taking precautions more seriously than others. The quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys hosted a dinner party for dozens of people last week.