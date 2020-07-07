Denver Cop Fired After Trying to Conceal Evidence of Car Crash Using White-Out

Read it at The Denver Post
A Denver police officer has been fired after concealing an unauthorized car chase and filing a false report about the incident in what a superior called “an extraordinary series of bad decisions.” Nicholas Mauro followed an SUV with a broken tail light on Nov. 19, 2019, reaching speeds up to 99 mph but never turned on his lights, siren, or body camera on until he crashed into a home. Mauro then reportedly logged a false report claiming that he had simply found the SUV damaged on the side of the road. He also covered up the damage to his own car with white-out. Mauro was caught when the owner of the home he crashed into reported the situation to a corporal and her account did not align with his.