Denver Man Falls Ill and Dies in Dominican Republic, Marking 11th American Death
A Denver man vacationing in the Dominican Republic with his daughter is dead after falling ill shortly after arrival in Punta Cana, becoming at least the 11th American to die after visiting the country, Denver7 and FOX31 report. Khalid Adkins and his daughter left for the Dominican Republic last week, but he started to experience strange symptoms just after arriving at the hotel —with his sister-in-law Marla Strick telling Denver7 that his leg began to swell. Strick said he was injected with an “unknown type of medication” at a local hospital before boarding a flight back to the U.S. on Sunday, but he became “violently ill” on the plane. FOX31 reports that Adkins was “dripping with sweat” and had vomited in the plane’s bathroom. After being forced to disembark, he was transferred to two different hospitals before being pronounced dead. Adkins’ cause of death has yet to be determined, but Strick told FOX31 that his breathing was affected and “his kidneys were failing.” Strick learned of his death in a phone call Tuesday evening. Adkins is now the 11th American that has died after staying in the Dominican Republic since June 2018. CNN reports that both U.S. and Dominican Republic officials have not said the deaths are connected.