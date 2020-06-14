CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Denver Neighborhood Named for KKK Member Finally Agrees to Change

    IDENTITY CRISIS

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Denver Library

    A Denver neighborhood plans to finally change its name—which honors a former member who belonged to the KKK. The name Stapleton is being removed from all of the Municipal Community Association’s material, and the group is recommending the county and city strip from signs and other places. Residents voted to keep the name just a year ago but the community association changed its mind in the face of new demands. “The current conversation regarding racism and social injustice has increased awareness and education within our community,” the MCA said in a statement, according to the Denver Channel. “It has become more clear that continuing with the current name is hurtful to many residents of all backgrounds and life experiences.”

    Read it at Denver Channel