CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Denver Neighborhood Named for KKK Member Finally Agrees to Change
IDENTITY CRISIS
Read it at Denver Channel
A Denver neighborhood plans to finally change its name—which honors a former member who belonged to the KKK. The name Stapleton is being removed from all of the Municipal Community Association’s material, and the group is recommending the county and city strip from signs and other places. Residents voted to keep the name just a year ago but the community association changed its mind in the face of new demands. “The current conversation regarding racism and social injustice has increased awareness and education within our community,” the MCA said in a statement, according to the Denver Channel. “It has become more clear that continuing with the current name is hurtful to many residents of all backgrounds and life experiences.”