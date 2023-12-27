Denver Nuggets Star Aaron Gordon Out Indefinitely After Dog Attack on Christmas
‘HANGING IN THERE’
Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon will be away from the team indefinitely as he recovers from cuts to his face and hand after being bit by a dog on Christmas Day, the NBA team announced Wednesday. They assured fans that the 28-year-old forward was “in good condition,” despite an ESPN report stating that he required 21 stitches due to the Christmas incident. “He’s hanging in there,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after practice on Wednesday. “Obviously, a very traumatic experience and the most important thing I told him is that you take as much time as you need. We’re a family–wins, losses, and when people go through tough times like Aaron’s going through right now.” Teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope mentioned he would check up on Gordon after learning about the news at practice. “He just uplifts everybody that comes in when he’s around them. We’ve got to do the same for him,” Caldwell-Pope explained. ESPN stated that the Nuggets played five previous games without Gordon and missed other key players throughout the season. “To our players’ credit… whoever it is, our guys have stepped up. It speaks to the quality of our depth,” Malone told the outlet.