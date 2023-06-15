Cop Hit By Fire Truck Carrying MVP at Nuggets Parade Before Nearby Shooting Wounds 2
Two people were seriously injured in a shooting that occurred after the Denver Nuggets championship parade and rally rolled through the area on Thursday, Colorado authorities said. The cause of the gunfire, which broke out three days after another shooting at a downtown Nuggets party wounded 10 people, was not immediately clear. Rob Thomas, the chief of the Denver Police Department, told reporters that the incident was believed to have been targeted and unrelated to the parade. The gunfire was not the only disruption to the celebrations; roughly a mile away and just a few hours prior, a Denver police officer was struck by a fire truck near the end of the parade route. The collision involved the truck carrying two Nuggets players, including MVP Nikola Jokic, according to CBS Colorado. Witnesses to the crash told the outlet that the officer’s leg appeared to have been run over as the truck negotiated a turn at an intersection. The Denver Police Department tweeted that the officer was in serious but stable condition on Thursday afternoon. A doctor treating the officer at a local hospital called it a “limb-threatening” injury.