Denver Nuggets Star Reveals Moments Leading Up to Brutal Dog Attack
‘TOO MUCH EGGNOG’
Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon shared what led to a recent incident in which his own Rottweiler attacked him, leaving him with 21 stitches to his shooting hand and face and leaving him unable to play indefinitely. “I guess it’s a little bit embarrassing, but not too embarrassing to where I can’t talk about it,” he told The Denver Post. “I don’t drink a lot during the season. I probably had a little bit too much eggnog. I was kind of roughhousing with my dog, and I think my dog got a little excited and just basically chomped down. Gave me a bite. And I was basically wrestling him off of me, and then he bit my hand.” He added: “For lack of better words, I was (messing) around with my dog, and when you (mess) around, you find out.”