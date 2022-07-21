Denver Police Admit They F*cked Up by Shooting Into a Crowd, Injuring Six
‘SOMETHING WENT WRONG’
Over the weekend, three Colorado police officers shot into a crowded area at a 21-year-old who they claimed was aiming a gun in their direction, wounding the man and six bystanders in the process. Now, the Denver Police Department is acknowledging that mistakes were made. “It’s certainly concerning and demands a review from the police department from a tactics standpoint, from a policy standpoint. Did something go wrong? Yes, six people that shouldn’t have gotten injured that night got injured,” Lt. Matt Clark said Wednesday. Clark said he wasn’t “able to conclude” what wounded the bystanders, whether it was bullets or shrapnel or something else. He added that the officers were put on administrative leave and bodycam footage would be released when the district attorney’s office concludes its investigation. “I would definitely like some answers. How this occurred, why did those officers shoot so quickly into a crowd that large?” one injured bystander told 9 News.