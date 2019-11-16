Denver Radio Host Booted Mid-Show for Trump Criticism

CHEAT SHEET
A Denver radio host says his conservative station booted him in the middle of his how because he played a clip that expressed criticism of President Trump. On his Saturday morning show, Craig Silverman, a former prosecutor, was sharing a 2015 interview with just-convicted Roger Stone in which Silverman said Trump’s relationship with the late lawyer Roy Cohn gave him pause. The Denver Post reports that the station, 710 KNUS, pulled the plug on him and apparently removed his page from its website. In a tweet later, Silverman said: “I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them” and “I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies.”