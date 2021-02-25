Denver Sergeant Asks Judge to Show ‘Leniency’ to Capitol Rioter Accused of Beating Cop
SAY WHAT
A Denver police sergeant has submitted a letter of support for a Capitol rioter who is accused of violently beating a cop during the Jan. 6 siege. In a letter of support for Jeffrey Sabol—a 51-year-old Colorado geophysicist who was captured on video dragging a D.C. police officer down a flight of stairs—the unnamed sergeant insisted his friend of 12 years is an “upstanding citizen” that deserves leniency. “In the time I have known Jeff, he has been a person with a good disposition in our small mountain community in Jefferson, Colorado,” wrote the law enforcement officer, who describes himself as a decorated 23-year veteran with the Denver Police Department. The sergeant went on to say that as a police officer he never had an issue with Sabol and was surprised by his conduct on Jan. 6. “Despite this current case, I still believe Jeff Sabol to be an honorable person, a valuable member of the Jefferson County community, and a good human being,” he added.
The missive is among 30 letters of support submitted to the court by Sabol’s friends and family, who paint the father-of-three as a “peaceful and loving” man. Sabol was seen in several videos attacking an officer during the siege, and at one point holding a police baton across the cop’s neck. After the savage attack, Sabol bought a plane ticket to Zurich in an attempt to flee, prosecutors said. In a statement to 9News, the Denver Police Department said it is “extremely disappointed that an unknown Denver Police officer submitted a letter in support of an arrestee—especially given the allegations against him.” The department said it is now looking into the matter.