Denver Set to Become First U.S. City to Decriminalize Magic Mushrooms

Denver is on track to become the first U.S. city to effectively decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms, The Denver Post reports. Preliminary results show that 50.6 percent of voters were in favor of Initiative 301, a proposal to make the adult possession and use of psilocybin mushrooms the lowest priority for Denver law enforcement. “It’s been one hell of a 21 and a half hours,” said 301 campaign manager Kevin Matthews. “If these results hold, this is an example of the absurd comedy of the great metaphor. Against all odds, we prevailed. This is what happens when a small team of dedicated and passionate people unite under a single idea to create change.” As of Wednesday afternoon, 89,320 votes were cast in favor of the initiative, and 87,341 were against. The Denver Elections Division, which is still accepting military and overseas ballots, will have the official count by May 16.