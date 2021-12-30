Denver Shooter Named Two of His Victims in Alt-Right Books
PREMEDITATED
The man who launched a killing spree through Denver and nearby Lakewood on Monday named two of his five victims in his alt-right novels, The Denver Post reported Wednesday. Lyndon McLeod, who authored the three-book series Sanction under the pseudonym Roman McClay, named victims Alicia Cardenas and Michael Swinyard throughout, with McLeod’s protagonist—also named Lyndon McLeod—killing Swinyard in the first book. In the second, McLeod chillingly writes about a murder at a tattoo shop with Cardenas as one of the victims, mirroring Monday’s deadly attack in his work. Other examples from the series closely resemble the killing, including other locations and events throughout Denver. The Daily Beast previously reported on McLeod’s far-right writings and social media posts Wednesday. The Denver Police Department confirmed Wednesday it was aware of the writings.