Denver Mass Shooting Leaves Nine Injured After ‘Altercation,’ Police Say
HORRIFIC
A suspect was arrested after nine people were shot in Denver, police said early Tuesday. Three of victims were left in critical condition after the incident in the center of the city, while the other victims were believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to preliminary information released by the Denver Police Department. The detained suspect also received a gunshot wound, authorities said. “This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages,” Denver police tweeted. “Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals.” The law enforcement agency said the shooting took place on Market Street, where large crowds had gathered on Monday night to celebrate the Nuggets’ first NBA title win after beating Miami Heat in Game 5 of the finals.