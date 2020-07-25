Denver Teen Alec McKinney Apologizes as He’s Sentenced to Life Without Parole for 2019 STEM School Shooting
Alec McKinney, a 17-year-old transgender teen who launched a deadly school shooting after being bullied over his gender identity, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. McKinney and another student, Devon Erickson, 19, were accused of launching the rampage at the STEM School Highlands Ranch in Denver in May 2019, killing one student and injuring eight others. During the Friday sentencing, McKinney made a 22-minute statement, admitting his guilt and apologizing to his victims. “I killed their innocence. I killed their ambitions. And I killed their sense of security,” he said. “I not only physically killed people, I mentally killed people too. I don’t know how to describe the sorrow I feel when I think of the victims. The horror I caused is truly too much for anyone to bear.” Erickson pleaded not guilty and will face trial in the fall.