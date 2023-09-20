Denver TV Anchor Pens Epic Takedown of Lauren Boebert After Theater Incident
NOT SURPRISING AT ALL
A Colorado news anchor on Monday took to the airwaves to criticize Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for getting kicked out of the musical Beetlejuice earlier this month—then denying that she had done much of anything wrong. In a brief commentary segment, 9News Denver’s Kyle Clark said that it wasn’t surprising that the congresswoman was ejected from the Buell Theatre for “causing a disturbance” by vaping, using her phone, and groping her partner, among other things. “I haven’t seen anyone surprised that Boebert did not tell the truth about what happened,” Clark added, referencing how Boebert denied that she vaped until admitting it to The Daily Beast—but only after clear and convincing surveillance footage emerged. “When Boebert didn’t know that the cameras were watching, she was exactly who she is when she does know people are watching,” Clark added, concluding: “Boebert reportedly asked the theater staff, ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ Yes, we do.”