Denzel Washington Skips Cannes Event After Snapping at Photographer
Denzel Washington skipped a Cannes press conference after blowing up at a pushy photographer on the red carpet. The Hollywood legend was on the French Riviera to attend the world premiere of his latest collaboration with director Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest, when a photographer reportedly grabbed him on Monday, according to the New York Post. Washington didn’t like it and blew up at him, reportedly shouting, “Stop it!” He then failed to appear at Tuesday’s press conference at the Palais des Festivals. Daily Mail Online reported that it is unclear if scheduling conflicts meant the actor had to jet back to New York where he is performing in a Broadway production of Othello. Spike Lee touched on the matter at the press gaggle, quipping: “The last time I was in this room, I had to apologise for a f--- up, but I won’t be apologising today for a f--- up.” He was referencing his 2021 gaffe where he accidentally revealed the Palme d’Or winner, before the official announcement. Washington’s reps have been contacted for comment.