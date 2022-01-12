Three-Time Olympic Sprinter Dies in Car Crash at 29

CHEAT SHEET
A three-time Olympian was killed Tuesday in a car crash in central Texas. Deon Lendore, who competed on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago and won a bronze in the 4x400 relay in 2012, was 29. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lendore was driving west in Milam County, north of Austin, in his Volkswagen Jetta when he drifted into the opposing lane, “sideswiped a vehicle,” and then crashed head-on into an Infiniti SUV. The 65-year-old driver of the other car was hospitalized with “incapacitating injuries.” The U.S. embassy in Trinidad and Tobago extended condolences to his family Tuesday morning.