Boxing Superstar Deontay Wilder Arrested on Gun Charge
Boxing superstar Deontay Wilder, 37, was arrested in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning after he was pulled over by police. According to TMZ, the heavyweight knockout artist was pulled over just after 1 a.m. for illegal tints and an obstructed license plate on his Rolls-Royce. Cops reportedly searched the car after smelling marijuana on Wilder, and found a 9mm firearm along with weed. Wilder was booked on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon, per TMZ. Los Angeles arrest records show that he was released at 6:34 a.m. after posting the $35,000 bond. The 43-2-1 heavyweight is due to appear in court later this month. Later Tuesday, Wilder posted to Twitter: “I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End.”