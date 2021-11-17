Feds Launch Probe Into Texas School District That Pushed ‘Both Sides’ Approach to Holocaust
BRINGING IN THE BIG GUNS
The Department of Education is cracking down on a Texas school district accused of racial and gender discrimination. The federal agency’s civil rights division sent multiple letters to the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, notifying it of the investigations, a district spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The district had been accused of not stopping often racist and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, including a viral video of white students chanting the n-word at a party. The district developed plans to combat racism and increase diversity, but conservative parents have resisted the effort and claimed the movement was designed to promote critical race theory. The district had come under hot water last month after an official told teachers to give lessons surrounding the Holocaust a “both sides” approach before walking back the statement.